Penang govt to talk only with impacted stakeholders over PSR project: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will only deal with stakeholders who are impacted by the Penang South Reclamation project (PSR), said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

As for other quarters, he said, they could give their opinion, and the government will take note.

“We will meet only with those who are affected. That is better. Our approach is to deal with the stakeholders that are impacted. Our negotiations, discussions are with the stakeholders. Other NGOs can lend their voices, we also take note.

“State executive council (exco) member Dr Afif Bahardin will arrange a meeting with the fishermen association after the discussion on the consolation package,” he told a media conference after attending the 2019 World Seafood Congress here today.

The three-day congress was opened by Deputy Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Sim Tze Tzin.

Yesterday, Gerakan Pembela Ummah Penang chairman Mohd Akhir Che Mat said he would arrange a meeting with the state government to discuss issues related to the project which allegedly would affect more than 5,000 fishermen in the state.

Meanwhile, Dr Afif, who is State Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman, said the committee had discussed the appropriate formula including the issue of compensation, ex gratia and special development programs for the affected fishermen.

“(But) I need to present it to the state government to get the approval,” he added.

The state government intends to reclaim 1,821,085ha of sea area to build three artificial islands stretching from the south of Penang International Airport to the east around Permatang Damar Laut for the PTMP project.

PTMP is a state government project costing an estimated RM46 billion, comprising an undersea tunnel connecting the island to the mainland, highways, LRT, monorail and a comprehensive bus network on the island and mainland. — Bernama