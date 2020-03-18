Penang govt urges people to obey movement control order

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today urged the people to make sacrifices and abide by the movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said all citizens should stay at home, keep themselves clean and stop group meetings to ensure the goals of the order are achieved.

“During this critical period, all parties need to make sacrifices to ensure that the purpose of this order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 is achieved. We must do it right the first time,” he told a media conference after chairing the exco meeting here today.

Earlier, Chow presented 10 boxes containing 280 pairs of protective clothing to the Penang Hospital for the use of front liners in the fight against Covid-19.

He said if the order did not achieve its goals, the government would take more stringent measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“If they fail to obey this order, they will pay a higher price if the order does not reduce the number of cases and flatten the curve,“ he added.

The order is effective from today until March 31. - Bernama