Penang govt urges senior citizens, high-risk groups to get booster shot

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang government has urged senior citizens and high-risk groups to take Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, said state Health, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin.

She said for those who are refusing to get the booster jabs, it would make it difficult for the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

She added so far, almost 35,000 individuals have received their booster doses, but about 40 per cent of eligible recipients for the booster dose did not turn up for their appointments after being notified through the MySejahtera application.

“Based on the information received, some of them refuse to accept a combination of two different doses of vaccines.

“That is why Penang is among the lowest five states for booster dose recipients,” she told reporters after handing over the Covid-19 Student Aid fund cheques to 111 students who lost their parents to the virus here, today.

Elaborating, Norlela said the state government is now working to raise awareness on the administration of booster doses in Penang, including setting up vaccination centres in efforts to provide better access for people in the state.

To date, there are 74 private clinics and eight hospitals operating as booster dose facilities, with a capacity of 1,500 doses a day.

Effective tomorrow, she said the public can walk-in to any private vaccination centre throughout Penang to get their Covid-19 booster shot.

-Bernama