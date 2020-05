GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government wants all employees - from both the public and private sectors - to be screened for Covid-19 when they return to work at the end of the current enforced break.

This would help the state protect its people against fresh infections, state executive councillor Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said today.

Jagdeep, who is in charge of housing, local government and town planning, said his fellow executive councillors have agreed with the proposal.

He pointed out that when people return to work, they are very likely to interact directly with others.

“It is best to instil confidence (in the well-being of themselves and their colleagues),” he told a press conference.

He stressed that Penang will never compromise on the safety and security of its people, particularly during a health crisis.

“We must not be complacent. There will also not be any compromise on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO). We will be stern when it comes to public health,” he added.

Jagdeep said the number one priority is social distancing so he wants developers and contractors to ensure that their foreign migrant workers are housed based on the SOP at building sites and the living quarters.

He also wants the site supervisor to ensure that only workers who have been screened are allowed into the construction sites.

The same measures should also apply to other economic sectors, he said.

In Penang, there are around 12,000 registered foreign workers in the construction industry of which 7,000 have been tested.

The compliance rate with the CMCO is almost 99%, and that has been singled out as the main reason the state has been able to maintain its status as a green zone.

Jagdeep said that the local authorities will be inspecting all businesses to ensure that they comply with the SOPs.

On another matter, Jagdeep wants the local authorities to expedite efforts to upgrade the maintenance of the amenities in public housing.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry has allocated RM20.76 million to upgrade 52 public housing schemes in Penang of which some RM5 million comes under the purview of the two municipalities here.

The projects are expected to begin in July and completed by November.

The upgrading includes repairing items which have been vandalised and giving old high-rise buildings a fresh coat of paint. The elevator systems in the schemes will also be upgraded.

Jagdeep said that the upgrading exercise can help stimulate economy in Penang as it will generate jobs.