Penang has ‘no plans’ for public holiday if PH-BN wins: PRN Penang

PETALING JAYA: The Penang state government will not announce a public holiday if the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition wins the state election.

Caretaker Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said no public holiday should be announced, even though Pakatan Harapan is confident of securing 30 seats to form the state government.

“I have no plans to announce a public holiday even if the PH-BN coalition wins in Penang,“ he said.

The caretaker Chief Minister urged the public to turn out in droves to vote for his party as this is critical to getting the 30 seats and winning the state election.

“A high voter turnout is critical for us. PH-BN voters must support all our candidates to ensure we form the state government and continue with the progress and development that we have in Penang today.”

Chow previously said a public holiday would not be declared in Penang as it already has many off days for workers.

Voter turnout in Penang is only at 38 percent as of 12pm, according to the Election Commission. This has spurred concerns within Perikatan Nasional and the PH-BN coalition.