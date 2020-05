GEORGE TOWN: The second biannual maintenance for Penang Hill funicular service has been rescheduled to June 1 to 5 due to the extension of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

In a statement today, Penang Hill Corporation (PHC), said the second biannual maintenance was originally scheduled between June 18 to 24 this year and the decision to bring forward the date was made after thorough and careful consideration.

“The second biannual maintenance work will be completed in a five-day window to fully utilise the CMCO period and to be fully prepared before the Movement Control Order (MCO) is lifted by the authorities.

This will also prevent an additional shutdown of the funicular service after it is reopened to all visitors,” it said. - Bernama