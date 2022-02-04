Penang hopes Putrajaya finalises amendments to 2 bills before GE15

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government hopes that the federal government will finalise the amendments to the Anti-Party Hopping Bill, and the Constitution Amendment Bill to limit a prime minister’s tenure to just two terms, before the 15th General Election (GE15).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that these steps must be taken to ensure political stability in the country.

“These two (pieces of) legislation must be tabled in the next Parliament sitting,” he told reporters here today after presenting food packs in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, here today.

The matters had been agreed to by the federal government and Pakatan Harapan, which signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Transformation and Political Stability on Sept 13, 2021.

Commenting further, Chow said that Penang did not need a state election as the state government had been formed from a strong state legislative assembly through the 14th General Election.

In another development, he also said that the state government would hold a special meeting next week, to discuss the action that would be taken on the management of the Pulau Burung landfill, which caught fire recently.

He said that the local authority was instructed to study the agreement signed to see the level of compliance in landfill management, before the state government made a proposal for action to be taken after examining the legal limitations. — Bernama