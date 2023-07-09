Penang Hospital seeks next-of-kin of deceased man

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hospital (HPP) is looking for relatives or the next-of-kin of a man who died on Aug 29 and whose remains are still unclaimed at the hospital’s forensics department.

The man was known as Mohd Fadhil Haron, 37, whose last address was No 42 Jalan Setiawan, here.

“The man died of pneumonia,” HPP said in a statement today.

Members of the public with information on the deceased’s relatives are urged to contact the hospital at 04-2225068 for funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, in BUKIT MERTAJAM, police arrested a man for allegedly exposing his genitals to a woman who was driving a car here on Sept 3.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the man, in his 50s, was nabbed at Jalan Aston at 3.30 pm on Sept 6.

“The man has been remanded for further investigation under Section 508 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955,” he said in a statement today.

A 24-second video of the incident which took place at around 3 pm in the car park of a fast food restaurant in Alma, had gone viral on social media. -Bernama