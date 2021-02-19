Penang hospital seeks next-of-kin of two deceased

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 19: The Penang Hospital (HPP) is looking for the next-of-kin of two unclaimed bodies at the Forensic Department of the hospital since early this month.

HPP deputy director (Medical) Dr. S.Shameni said the first body was that of Chee Voon Yew, 49, of C4-4-4 Lorong Kenari, Sungai Ara. He died at 1.14 am on Feb 4 of coronary heart disease.

The second body was that of an unidentified man who died at 9.38 am on Feb 12 due to lung problems, she said in a statement today.

Next-of-kin can contact the department at 04-2225098, she said.- Bernama