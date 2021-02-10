Penang hotels keen to convert into quarantine centres for low-risk patients

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 10: The Penang government has received applications from several hotels that are interested to be converted into COVID-19 low-risk quarantine and treatment centres.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman, Yeoh Soon Hin said the global spread of the virus had impacted the tourism sector, which saw the hotel industry with huge operating costs struggling to maintain their operations.

“Other countries such as Thailand have implemented a similar measure by converting hotels into low-risk centres to ease the current capacity shortage while also keeping the hotels’ operations going.

“The state government has relayed this to the Penang National Security Council and Health Department, and is currently awaiting updates from the relevant authorities,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

Yeoh also said that hotels interested to become temporary accommodation for workers could also apply to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC).

“This initiative is to break the chain of virus transmission at the workplaces, especially in the workers’ dormitories, while also assisting the hotels that are severely impacted by the pandemic.” he added.

Yeoh, however, reminded that these hotels would be required to comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446).

“Interested hotels which are registered with MOTAC can email to inisiatifhotel@motac.gov.my while hotels not registered with MOTAC can visit www.spip.gov.my to register,“ he added.- Bernama