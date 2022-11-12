Penang hotels reach 100 pct occupancy rate in post-pandemic era

GEORGE TOWN: Penang hotels have recorded close to 100 per cent occupancy rate for the first time this year in December, in the post-pandemic era.

Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin (pix) said as the end of the year approaches, Penang is set to receive more tourists and they also comprise international visitors from countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

According to Yeoh, he has received feedback back that hotels have achieved high occupancy this month.

“The occupancy of hotels for December is about 80 to 100 per cent. Many hotels are fully booked now,“ he told the reporters after the prize-giving ceremony of the Penang Bridge International Marathon 2022 today.

He added that the stronger influx of tourists was evident with hotels in Penang getting heavily booked from Oct to Dec this year. - Bernama