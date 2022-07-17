Penang illegal racing crash claims another life

GEORGE TOWN: Four motorcyclists were killed and three others were seriously injured after their motorcycles were involved in an accident involving several vehicles including cars at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway early this morning.

Three of the four men, aged 19 to 25, died at the scene of the accident whereas a teenager, aged 17, died while receiving treatment at Penang Hospital (HPP) here.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong said the dead victims were identified as Muhammad Harith Zikri Yusnizar,17, Ahmad Haikal Naif Ahmad Nazrul, 19, Mohd Syazwan Hakim Mohd Abdul Sani, 22, and Muhamad Eizreel Muhamad Roszadi, 25.

He said the three men who were injured were identified as Mohd Haziq Harris,34, who sustained head injuries; Muhammad Rahimi Shukor,19, who had injuries to his face and head; and Muhammad Shazwan Hafiz Mohd Abdul Sani, 22, who suffered injuries to his hands, legs and face.

“Police received a report on the accident at 4.30 am and preliminary investigations into 4 am incident on the highway heading towards George Town found several motorcycles were believed to be involved in illegal racing,“ he said in a statement today.

Soffian said initial investigations also found that the accident occurred after several motorcyclists lost control of their motorbikes and collided with each other.

He said in the accident, two cars namely a Perodua Myvi and Proton Waja were also hit from behind by the group of motorcyclists.

Soffian added that all victims were from Penang and Kedah.

He also said before the accident, a police team from the Penang Contingent Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department and the Northeast Traffic team had made initial patrols as a precautionary measure to prevent the illegal racing activities, and planned to arrest those individuals involved.

Police have advised the public not to engage in illegal racing as it could not only endanger their own lives but also the safety of other road users,“ he added. — Bernama