GEORGE TOWN: Three more private hospitals are set to be established in Penang if negotiations towards their establishments in the state are successful, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said today.

Without specifying any timeframe for the hospitals to be set up, he said the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) is currently in discussion with several private entities to set up the facilities in Batu Kawan area that has been earmarked as a medical hub in the state.

“Penang, over the past few years, is seeing a healthy growth of medical tourism and that is why consequently there will be an increase in demand for the (medical) facility,” he told reporters after officiating the introduction of Linde Malaysia’s Conoxia lightweight mobile oxygen package at Penang Adventist Hospital here.

According to Chow, the development of Penang Adventist Hospital over the last 10 years was an indication of the state’s growing position in the medical tourism arena, which also requires the state government to accommodate the interests of more players to be involved.

“The industry is growing and the service providers recognise the need to stay competitive with the best facilities and equipment and professional help so that we can remain as the top in the medical tourism sector in Malaysia,” he added. — Bernama