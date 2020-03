GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has invited Opposition leader Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Noor (Sungai Dua–Barisan Nasional) to be part of the state security council committee in the fight against Covid-19.

“I am pleased to announce that Yusoff has accepted our invitation,” Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said in his daily media briefing which is conducted over Facebook Live.

Chow said now is not the time for politics in the face of the Covid-19, which has infected over 70 persons and caused one death here.

“We need to work together so people will receive help quickly and smoothly.”

Chow also urged all Penang elected representatives, regardless of whether in government or the opposition, to work together in looking after the welfare of their constituents.

In this aspect, the state government is providing a special allocation of RM30,000 each to the 40 assemblymen here to help those in need.

Those who are serving in the front lines are also provided a RM300 incentive each as a token of the state’s appreciation towards them.

On a related matter, Chow hoped the federal economic stimulus package combined with the state’s own aid for its people can help Penang weather the economic downturn caused by Covid-19.

As the state witnessed its 10th day under the movement control orders (MCO), Chow said the main focus now is to ensure that all assistance and financial incentives will reach the targeted groups as soon as possible.

“For the Penang Aid Package, I promise that the financial assistance will be distributed in April 2020, which is four days away,” he said.