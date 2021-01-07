Penang investiture ceremony rescheduled to February

GEORGE TOWN: The 2020 investiture ceremony to mark Penang’s Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas’ 82nd birthday, scheduled to be held on Jan 16 to 17, has been postponed to Feb 6 and 7 due to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State assembly speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said Abdul Rahman Abbas agreed for the ceremony to be postponed to February.

Law said this ceremony will be limited to recipients of the state’s highest awards only, as a measure to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“During the two-day event, the programme is expected to start from 8 am until 12.30 pm,” he said in a statement here, today.

Law said that recipients of the Darjah Johan Negeri (DJN); Bintang Cemerlang Negeri (BCN); Pingat Gagah Perwira (PGP); Pingat Kelakuan Terpuji (PKT); Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK); Pingat Jasa Masyarakat (PJM) and the Pingat Bakti Setia (PBS), will be notified and to collect their awards according to the date stipulated, between Feb 8 and 11 from 8.30 am to 5 pm.

This is the second time the investiture ceremony has been postponed. It was scheduled to take place on Nov 21 last year, then postponed to January this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. -Bernama