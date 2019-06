GEORGE TOWN: Dubbed as the “Crazy Iron Man”, the 60-year-old Penangite began his nine-day journey today from Penang to Kuala Lumpur by a hand-pulled rickshaw with a net weight of 65kg, all for a good cause.

The journey, known as the Journey of Love, was flagged off by the Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Kompleks Masyarakat Penyayang, Jalan Utama here and pastor Cheah Chee Moon kickstarted his voyage under the escort of six cyclists and five trishaw drivers until Penang jetty before continuing the rest of the expedition solo.

The journey is expected to end at a welfare centre at Jalan Hujan Emas, Kuala Lumpur on July 7.

Cheah said that several challenges that he must face were the weather in Malaysia and maintaining a proper stamina and mentality throughout the journey.

“By noon, the temperature can go up to 42°C, and being under the shade would drop down to about 36°C,” he told reporters here before starting his journey.

Apart from the regular exercise, proper diet plans and preparation, Cheah said that his biggest motivation to push forward was knowing that he was doing it for a good cause.

Cheah has managed to pull the rickshaw for over 3,000 km from Johor Baru to Chiang Rai, Thailand, over 75 days last year to raise funds for five charity homes over two countries.

“I have done other similar charity events from other countries in the past such as Cambodia, Vietnam and Indonesia,” he said, adding that he would be doing another 1,800 km trip from Kuching to Kota Kinabalu later this year.

He targeted to raise RM1 million from May 1 to Aug 1 for charity fund and it would be equally split between Eden Handicap Service Centre Bhd, Penang and Dual Blessing Bhd, Kuala Lumpur.

According to him, any passer-by willing to contribute a small amount of cash for the cause can donate to the donation box, while donors with larger amounts could use the bank-in transfer method.

On May 16, the Penang government started the ball rolling by contributing RM10,000 for the charity event.

Meanwhile, Chow announced in the opening speech today that the state government would channel an additional RM10,000 for the cause.

Those interested to contribute to the charity event can issue a cheque made payable to Eden Handicap Service Centre Berhad, Bank A/C No: CIMB Bank Berhad, 8003857542 and write “Rickshaw” on the back of the cheque. If made via online, just type “Rickshaw” as the reason for donating. — Bernama