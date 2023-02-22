Penang JPJ issues 102 summonses against ‘mat rempit’

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 102 summonses notices against 102 motorcyclists or ‘mat rempit’ in an illegal racing prevention operation at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway here yesterday.

In a statement, the department said the five-hour operation which began at midnight was to prevent late night illegal racing activity as well as to ensure that motorcyclists and their pillion riders follow the law.

“A total of 102 summonses were issued for various traffic offences like driving without a licence, expired motor vehicle licence (LKM), no insurance coverage, fancy and extreme plate numbers, no side mirrors and illegal motorcycle modifications.

“The operation was conducted with the aim of ensuring motorcycle owners do not carry out modifications with the intention of participating in illegal racing, carry out speed tests or get involved in illegal racing (rempit).

“Stern action will be taken if motorcycle owners and their pillion rides are found to have made illegal modifications,” said the statement.

Riders as well as pillion riders are advised to adhere to traffic rules and laws besides riding carefully and safely to reduce road accidents and deaths involving motorcyclists and their pillion riders, it said.

Meanwhile, the Southwest district police headquarters, in a statement, said police also confiscated three motorcycles and arrested three men in their 20s after they were believed to have participated in an illegal race in Ops Samseng Jalanan conducted in Bayan Baru near here early yesterday morning.

The statement also informed that in the operation from 10 pm to 3 am, some 15 summonses were issued for various traffic offences.

“In the operation, police also seized a motorcycle that was suspiciously left on the side of the road in Bayan Lepas. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the motorcycle was reported missing in Sungai Nibong, recently,“ according to the statement. - Bernama