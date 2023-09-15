Penang JPJ issues 471 notices, seizes 25 motorcycles during special ops

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 471 notices for various offences and seized 25 motorcycles during Op Khas Motosikal conducted at several locations in the state yesterday.

In a statement today, Penang JPJ said it conducted the operation from 9 am to 11 pm at Jalan Perusahaan Perai, Sungai Nyiur Toll Plaza, and Jawi Toll Plaza on the mainland, as well as Jalan Air Itam on the island.

“Op Khas Motosikal aimed to monitor, detect, and take action against motorcycle riders or owners who do not follow the rules and regulations of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987,“ the statement added.

JPJ advised motorcyclists to comply with the regulations and laws and to drive carefully and responsibly to reduce the rate of accidents and fatalities.

Meanwhile, the department said it had taken action against 52 riders for beating the red light during Op Merah, conducted by its Motorcycle Enforcement Unit.

“During the operation, a total of 19 summonses were issued for various offences, including driving without a licence, expired Motorcycle Vehicle License (LKM), lack of insurance coverage, and failure to wear a helmet,“ read the statement.

It said 26 motorcycles and a private car driven by a foreigner were also seized.

“It was conducted under Section 64 (1) of the APJ 1987. The inspection revealed that some of the foreign drivers lacked a valid driving licence, and expired LKM,” it said, adding that JPJ would impose strict action against foreigners who fail to comply with driving regulations and laws. -Bernama