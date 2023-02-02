Penang JPJ raids workshops modifying motorcycles for illegal racing

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 66 summons notices to workshops believed to be modifying motorcycles around the northeast and southwest districts for illegal racing activities.

Its director Adenan Md Isa said the department, in a special operation, inspected five workshops and found 24 motorcycles there flouting various regulations related to illegal modifications.

“Some 66 summons notices involving 30 offences were issued.

“They include installing tyres, exhaust pipes, engine systems and swing arms not according to the permitted specifications,” he told reporters after leading the ‘Ops Bengkel’ operation here today.

He said the summonses were issued under Sections 6 and 59 of the Road Transport Department 1987, adding that the motorcycle owners and workshops were told to revert the machines to their original specifications. - Bernama