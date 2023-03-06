Penang-Kedah border: Action will be taken against those spreading fake information

TASEK GELUGOR: Action will be taken against anyone spreading false information about the Penang-Kedah border, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzi said.

He said that everyone must accept the status of Penang as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, adding that he has been given to understand that a police report has been lodged regarding that matter.

“The police are free to investigate under any Act (while) the Attorney-General can decide whether to press charges through whichever law necessary,“ he said at a media conference after the MADANI Community prelaunch here today.

He also stressed that there was no uncertainty regarding the issue as ‘State of Penang’ was clearly stated in the constitution and if any party tried to take advantage and spread misinformation, the authorities would take action to investigate and curb the spread of such fake news.

He was commenting on Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Noor’s statement claiming that Penang still belonged to Kedah.-Bernama