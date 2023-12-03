Penang KPDN nab man, seize 10,000 litres of subsidised diesel

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Penang detained a man and seized a lorry containing 10,000 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM62,000 at a petrol station yesterday.

Penang KPDN director S.Jegan (pix) said the raid under Ops Tiris was conducted at 7pm following information and surveillance carried out over the past weeks to track down a man who was filing diesel under suspicious circumstances.

“Initial investigations revealed that two diesel fuel nozzles had been inserted into the lorry’s original tank for the filling process. But a further inspection exposed an additional modified fibre refueling unit at the rear of the vehicle.

“The additional tank was covered with a canvas. We also found a fuel pump motor unit in the lorry and a hose which was probably used to suck diesel from the original tank into the fibre tank,“ he said in a statement issued here today.

Further investigations revealed that the lorry driver, in his 30s, bought subsidised diesel from several petrol stations across the state before selling the fuel to a syndicate.

He said the suspect was detained for investigations under the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama