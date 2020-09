BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 17,187 units of motorcycle spare parts and counterfeit accessories were seized by the Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a trademark inspection at Taman Gemilang here, yesterday morning.

State KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Peter J. Berinus Agang said, his team also seized 113 units of motorcycle helmets which did not comply with the Motorcycle Safety Helmet Order 2012 and the overall estimated value of the seized items was about RM340,500.

“We have also recorded the conversations of two local men aged 45 and 49 who are the owners of the premises for further action,“ he told reporters in a press conference here today.

He said, among the motorcycle spare parts seized were brake pads, brake discs, side mirrors, speedometers and others and they were sold for as low as RM10.

“The purpose of the inspection with representatives of the trademark owners is to protect their copyright as well as to inspect helmets that fail to comply with the stipulated guidelines to ensure the safety of the user.

“Both owners of the premises were found to have committed two offences under Section 102 (1) (c) of the Trademarks Act 2019 and Section 59 of the Trade Description Act 2011,“ he said.

In this regard, he advised consumers to exercise consumer rights in spending and instill a culture of buying genuine goods in the market.

“Complaints can be forwarded to KPDNHEP for further action via contacting the enforcement centre at 03-8882 6088 or 03-8882 6245 or visit KPDNHEP e-complaint portal at https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my,“ he said.-Bernama