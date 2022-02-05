Penang KPDNHEP seizes fake branded clothes worth over RM55,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) seized 4,012 pieces of counterfeit branded clothes worth RM55,120 in a raid on a premises at Bandar Perai Jaya, here yesterday.

Its director Mohd Ridzuan Ab Ghapar said the raid was mounted following complaints from the trademark owner representative companies and an inspection at the premises at 11.30am found the place was used as a store.

“The operation was conducted after a week of surveillance and during the raid two foreign men in their 30s were in the premises with the items affixed with the branded labels believed to be fake.

“Over 4,000 pieces of t-shirts and track pants were seized and we are in the midst of tracking down the owner of the premises and the goods,“ he said in a statement today.

He said preliminary investigations found the clothes were being sold through online wholesalers who were believed to rake in profits of tens of thousands of ringgit every month. - Bernama