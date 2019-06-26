Penang landslide involves illegal work on hotel site

GEORGE TOWN: The landslide, which triggered the collapse of a retention wall on Tuesday night resulting in the death of four Myanmar construction workers, occurred within the private boundaries of the Lost Paradise Hotel located along a long winding strip of Jalan Batu Ferringhi.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the work was illegal and hidden from the enforcement division of local authorities.

The workers, whose identities have yet to be determined, were found about three hours apart after the collapse occurred at around 9.20pm, reportedly triggered by the movement of soil and water.

He told a press conference the authorities needed up to four weeks to ensure the area was safe for public use.

Road users heading to the tourist belt of Batu Ferringhi were advised to be careful as a section of main road, near the Lost Paradise Hotel, had been converted into one-way traffic, allowing the state Public Works Department and the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) to inspect and ensure stability of the slope and road.

“We advise road users to consider an alternative route to Batu Ferringhi during peak hours commute.”

An alternative route is via Bayan Lepas and Teluk Kumbar on the south into the tourism enclave of Batu Ferringhi.

Chow said as it is a major route, road users need to navigate patiently and consider other alternative routes if they need to travel to one location fast, adding that city council had issued a stop work order at the site.

Northeast district police chief ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said the four workers were constructing a wall on the slope within the hotel’s ground without MBPP approval.

State executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari, who was at the scene, said that the last body was recovered at around 3.45am and is expecting a detailed investigation to begin soon.

This is the third major construction-related mishap in Penang in three years.

Last year, nine foreign workers were killed in a landslide at Bukit Kukus in Paya Terubong.