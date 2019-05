GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today launched an e-hailing service application named ‘’cALLme CAB’’ specifically for the taxi industry in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government was very concerned at the challenges faced by taxi drivers in the state.

He said the cALLme CAB application was developed by the Malaysian National Co-operative Movement (MNCM) to help develop the taxi industry utilising information technology.

‘’I hope the availability of cALLme CAB can help taxi drivers in the state face the technological competition. As we are all aware the income of taxi drivers is affected due to the e-hailing service competition,’’ he said in his speech at the launching of cALLme CAB at Tun Abdul Razak Complex here today.

He said the registration for the application would be handled the Penang Taxi Associate Association whereby 500 taxi drivers with Public Service Vehicle licences and permits had registered to use the application. — Bernama