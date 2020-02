GEORGE TOWN: Penang is seeking international experts to come up with a winning design for its planned waterfront project through a competition launched at the 10th World Urban Forum in Abu Dhabi recently.

Through the Penang Bay Ideas Competition, the state hopes to see architects and other professionals from around the world present ideas for the redevelopment of the waterfronts in Weld Quay on the island and in Butterworth on the mainland.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will pick the winners. The best design will fetch a prize of US$20,000, followed by US$8,000 for the second prize and US$4,000 for the third prize.

The project, called Penang Bay, will see the transformation of Penang into a hub for innovation.

The project is undertaken jointly by two government-linked companies George Town Conservation and Development Corporation and Think City Sdn Bhd as well as global conservation movement Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

Think City managing director Hamdan Abdul Majeed said in a statement that the two waterfronts must complement each other.

“George Town can leverage on its assets to become a centre where culture, creativity and technology intersect, while Butterworth can be a regional hub for innovation for industries of the future,” he said.

Both waterfronts, separated by the Penang Channel and about 2.7km apart, have played a significant role in the economic development of Penang.

However, with the rise of other ports Penang lost its position as the centre for trade in the region. That led to the neglect of the waterfronts but in 2008, the state government made a decision to redevelop the area to boost economic activities in the area.