Penang LRT project: MRT Corp to do feasibility study for underground and undersea line

GEORGE TOWN: The Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) will conduct a study to determine the feasibility of building an underground line for the Penang Light Rail Transit (LRT) in the city centre and an undersea line connecting Seberang Perai to the island.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the matter was tabled by MRT Corp, which has taken over the Penang LRT project, in a meeting with Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook here yesterday.

“They presented the latest alignment for the state government to consider and we agree with the proposal, but MRT Corp needs to carry out a feasibility study, especially on the suitability of building the underground and undersea alignment.

“According to MRT Corp, an underground line is more suitable near the city centre. So, the line near the interchange also needs to be built underground since the line from Butterworth to George Town, which is planned through the north channel, is undersea,”he told reporters after opening the Penang Signature Gold & Jewellery Fair 2023.

He said that based on what has planned earlier, the LRT line in the state would be an “elevated structure” and not underground.

In terms of the route, he said it would not involve major changes.

It will start from the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas to Komtar, Tanjung Bungah, Air Itam, Butterworth, Kepala Batas and Simpang Ampat, he added.

The Penang LRT project is one of the efforts by the federal and state governments to bridge the gap between Seberang Perai and the island, which is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s wish to see an LRT route connecting these two areas.

With regard to the financing of the project, Chow was previously reported to have said that it would be fully financed by MRT Corp.

“The construction of the LRT interchange is very important as it involves all lines. They need to do a feasible study. Technically, it looks very challenging,“ he added. -Bernama