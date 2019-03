PETALING JAYA: Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is set to face more problems as reports have emerged online that his family-owned bungalow in Penang has been seized by the authorities.

Online news reports today indicated that the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), who are jointly investigating alleged money laundering and other criminal acts by Jho Low, have now decided to seal up the family mansion in Tanjung Bungah Park.

The neighbourhood is an upscale one in Penang, just off the Tanjung Bungah enclave, which is home to many expatriates.

A notice, directed at Jho Low’s mother Goh Gaik Ewe, 66, has been pasted on the front of the mansion.

It is believed that Goh’s name is listed as the owner of the property.

This document was a notice of seizure by the police under subsection 51(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The seizure of the three-storey mansion also meant that any dealings over the property are prohibited, as it is now under the jurisdiction of the government.

The mansion is the second major asset (which had previously belonged to Jho Low, or his family, or associates) to be seized by the Malaysian government since investigations formally began, in the wake of the 14th general election last year, into his alleged money laundering of monies tied to the 1MDB fund.

Previously, the super yacht Equanimity, which was valued at US$250 million (RM1 billion), was confiscated last year and is set to be auctioned off to the highest bidder later this year.

Spokespersons for both the police and the MACC have declined comment, saying the matter would likely be addressed by the Attorney-General’s Office soon.