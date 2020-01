BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) Penang, seized 1,025.68 tonnes of oats worth RM1.25 million which was brought into the country without a phytosanitary certificate at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT), here.

Director Zarina Ramli said in a routine inspection on Dec 28, Penang Maqis officials seized two containers with oats, before confiscating another 38 containers with the same item being brought into the country from Australia on Jan 6.

“Our inspection found the oats had no phytosanitary certificate which is issued by the exporting country when exporting plants and plant products as a confirmation that all the required conditions have been complied with,” she said in a statement, here today.

She said the main purpose of issuing the certificate was to prevent the spread of pests and plant diseases through trade or the movement of agricultural products as the transfer of various diseases and pesticides could occur through international trade.

The case was being investigated under the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 for bringing in agricultural products that do not comply with import conditions, she added. - Bernama