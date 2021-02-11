Penang MAQIS seizes over RM4 million worth of frozen buffalo meat

BUTTERWORTH, Feb 11: The Penang chapter of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) seized RM4.28 worth of frozen buffalo meat bearing unrecognised halal logo during inspections at the North Butterworth Container Terminal here last Monday and Tuesday.

Its director, Zarina Ramli, in a statement, said that 17,370 boxes of the frozen buffalo meat, weighing a total of 335, 914kg, were found in 12 containers from India.

“We found that all the boxes are using a halal logo unrecognised by the Malaysian authorities and we have seized it for further investigations under Section 13 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011,” she said.

Zarina said MAQIS was always committed to conducting inspections at every entry points to ensure that all plants, animals, carcasses, fish, agricultural products and microorganisms brought into the country comply with the rules and regulations set by the government.- Bernama