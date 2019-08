BUTTERWORTH: The Department of Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) has seized powdered egg yolk from India brought into the country without a valid import permit at Dermaga Air Dalam (DAD) Port here yesterday.

Penang Maqis director Zarina Ramli said in their inspection at the port at 5pm, the powdered egg yolk, weighing 750kg and worth RM17,909.66 were found to have brought in without the valid document.

“Maqis has issued a compound notice to the importer upon obtaining the permission of the Deputy Public Prosecutor as well as a warning to the importer to comply with the terms and regulations,” she said in a statement here today.

She said Maqis had always taken serious steps on issues involving food security, disease control and the risk of pest infestation that could threaten the food security.

Meanwhile, Zarina explained that her department had successfully crippled attempts to bring in animal products from various countries without valid documents such as import permit and health certificate at the Penang International Airport.

She said throughout July until yesterday, the department had also seized various types of meat, including of pig, duck, cow and goat, with an estimated weight of 80 kg, which were brought into the country without a valid permit.

“The act of importing animal products without a valid permit is an offence under Section 11 (1) of the Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 and is liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or to imprisonment up to six months or both if convicted,” she said,

The confiscation of the animal products is to prevent the spread of diseases such as the African swine fever virus (ASF) that could be transmitted through live pigs, fresh pork meat, frozen and processed pork, she explained, adding that all the contraband were sent to the Batu Maung Animal Quarantine Station for disposal as per standard operating procedure. — Bernama