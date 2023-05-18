Penang MAQIS seizes smoked rats from Vietnam

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang branch of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilogrammes of smoked rats into the country via the Penang International Airport here yesterday.

Penang MAQIS director Muhammad Ikram Abd Talib said the items worth RM1,000 were seized from a passenger who had just arrived from Vietnam based on checks conducted together with the Customs Department.

“All the items were seized because there was no valid import permit. The case is being investigated under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

“As we know, rats can cause infectious diseases directly or indirectly. Law enforcement actions will continue to be strengthened to ensure animal disease control and food safety are maintained,” he said in a statement today.

He said that MAQIS always takes serious steps with enforcement agencies at the border in issues involving food safety, disease control and the risk of pest entry that could threaten the country’s agricultural sector. -Bernama