Penang MCO compliance level reached 98.9%

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government today announced the state’s compliance level towards the Movement Control Order (MCO) has reached 98.9%.

State Housing, Local Government and Town & Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) reported as of yesterday, the MCO compliance level of 98.9% and 98.85%, respectively.

“We want to thank the public for their full cooperation with us during the MCO period. I hope Penang will achieve full compliance toward the MCO and prevent potential Covid-19 cases,“ he said in a teleconference, here.

Meanwhile, he also said that incentives had already been distributed under the Penang people’s aid package unveiled by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow on March 25.

He said out of the RM75 million worth of aid package, around RM6.98 million has been allocated as a RM500 one-off payment for 13,967 small shop operators and licensed hawkers.

“Today, MBPP will disburse payments to 4,158 hawkers and petty traders while the other 2,799 will received their payments before April 15. MBSP will also distribute aid to 791 people today while 6,219 hawkers and petty traders will be paid in stages,“ he said.

Jagdeep also said that RM1.497 million has been set aside for 4,991 front liners from MBPP and MBSP in a form of RM300 one-off payment, as well as an additional RM1.945 million worth of safety equipment has been supplied to both councils.

“MBSP has been supplied with 6,000 face masks, 530 bottles of hand sanitisers and 35 thermometers, whereas MBSP has been given 9,000 face masks, 500 bottles of hand sanitisers and 35 thermometers,“ he added. - Bernama