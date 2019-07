GEORGE TOWN: Federal approval for several mega projects in Penang is expected to give the local construction sector a major boost.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the infrastructure work would require specialist technology and a strong emphasis on safety as they involved construction close to developed areas, on hill slopes and at sea.

However, he said, local contractors were aware of the challenges involved and how to manage them.

The projects in the pipeline are the Penang South Reclamation (PSR), cross-channel tunnel, Penang Transport Master Plan and extension of the Penang International Airport.

Chow, who was speaking at the opening of the Penang International Conference on Construction organised by the Master Builders Association of Malaysia and Penang Master Builders and Building Materials Dealers Association, said Penang was set to undergo a huge transformation of its landscape.

He said the purpose of the conference was to emphasise safety and innovation, especially for the infrastructure work, and to acquaint contractors with the challenges of working on major projects.

Chow also reminded industry players that they should no longer rely on cheap foreign labour. “Using migrant workers, although less costly, can be counterproductive for the development of the industry,” he said.

He said emphasis should be given to increasing the level of skills and expertise among locals and the adoption of new methods to replace labour.