Penang MMEA detains four Myanmar fishermen

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local fishing boat operated by four Myanmar fishermen who did not have identification documents at 38 nautical miles northwest of Muka Head, near here yesterday.

Its director, Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said a patrol boat spotted the Class C fishing boat in a suspicious manner while conducting routine patrol at 10.10 am on Jan 11.

“Checks found that boat, which is based in Hutan Melintang, Perak, was operated by four foreign crewmen, including a captain aged between 31 and 51. All of them did not possess valid identity documents and were in violation of the legal requirements of the boat’s licence.

“They were detained under Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement today.

He added that MMEA also seized the boat and about 500 kilogrammes of marine catch. - Bernama