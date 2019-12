GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a Class C fishing boat at 13.2 nautical miles southwest off Pulau Kendi near here, for violating licence conditions.

Its director Capt Hamizan Harun said a skipper and three crew of Thai nationals, aged between 24 and 49, were detained at 3.35pm yesterday during the “Op Pertiwi”.

“The boat was found to have violated the conditions for licence which is fishing less than 15 nautical miles from the nearest shore, and using foreign crew without the written permission of the director-general of Department of Fisheries Malaysia,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the MMEA personnel also seized 2,300kg of catch and some fishing gear. — Bernama