Penang MMEA seize fishing boat with 22 illegally employed Thai fishermen

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized a local fishing boat that had employed 22 illegal Thai citizens during an operation some 0.9 nautical miles north of Monkey Beach, near here yesterday.

Penang MMEA director Captain Maritime Abd Razak Mohamed said a team was carrying out patrolling under Op Benteng Laut at 5.15 pm and conducted a spot check on a boat that was anchored in the northern waters of Penang.

“As a result of the inspection, the team discovered that the C2 class local fishing boat was being operated by a 22-member Thai crew including the skipper aged between 26 and 54 years old.

“Upon further investigation, it was found that all the foreigners had committed an offence of working on a boat without the permission of the Director-General of Fisheries and for not having any valid identification documents,” he said in a statement today.

He also said the agency had detained the boat and crew including the skipper and they were brought to the Batu Uban Police Marine Jetty to be handed over to the Penang MMEA investigating officer.

Abdul Razak said the case was being investigated under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for working on a boat without the permission of the Director-General of Fisheries and Section 56 (1A) (a) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. - Bernama