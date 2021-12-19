Penang mobilises flood relief teams to Selangor

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has mobilised flood relief teams to Selangor, in collaboration with the Malaysian Association for Local Authority, state Fire and Rescue Department and Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the teams comprise 71 staff from the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) and Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) as well as lorries, vans and four-wheel drive vehicles to assist flood relief efforts.

“At the same time, several volunteer groups from Penang have arrived in the Klang Valley for the purpose, including the Sungai Ara Community Ambulance.

“Meanwhile, Bukit Mertajam and Sungai Puyu Volunteer Firefighters were leaving for Selangor at 4 pm today. Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also prepared to assist in humanitarian missions,” he said after sending off the state government’s flood humanitarian aid mission team to Selangor here today.

Chow said the Penang government expressed sympathy for the flood victims and it will continue to communicate and obtain the latest reports from the Selangor government and try their best to assist from time to time. — Bernama