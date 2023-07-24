Penang Mufti defends KKD's cancellation of the 1975 concert

GEORGE TOWN: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has the right to cancel the United Kingdom band The 1975's concert in the Good Vibes Festival 2023 at Sepang International Circuit (SIC), Sepang last Friday night.

Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor said the action was not to be blamed because the festival organisers had made an undertaking to be fully responsible for the concert.

“First of all, I would like to emphasise that Islam is not at all against entertainment, including music concerts, dramas, movies and so on.

“What Islam opposes and prohibits is entertainment and any artistic activity that can damage the minds and behaviour of the audience or fans. The history of Islamic civilization has never witnessed any conflict between religion and progress, including in the field of art and entertainment,“ he said in a statement today.

He was commenting on media reports that The 1975's performance at Good Vibes Festival 2023 was stopped after its vocalist Matty Healy displayed various disrespectful actions before fans.

Matty is accused of holding a bottle of alcohol while on stage and made insulting remarks against Malaysia's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) laws.

Earlier, the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil in his official Instagram page described the actions of the group's vocalist, Matty Healy, as disrespectful and he ridiculed the LGBT-related laws in this country at the concert. -Bernama