GEORGE TOWN: Penang may restrict the operating hours of food outlets if the people continue to ignore the movement control order (MCO).

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state may emulate Pahang, who has decreed that it will only allow business hours in five districts – Kuantan, Pekan, Jerantut, Temerloh and Bentong - from 7am to 7pm, starting Sunday.

“We feel that if people comply with the MCO, then there is no need for us to do so. However, we are open to the suggestion, and if need be, the local authorities will adopt such a move,” he said when providing updates on the MCO which was adopted to check the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Chow, who has taken to social media to give his daily updates, said he was satisfied with the MCO compliance in Penang.

“The police have set up more road blocks since yesterday and the local authorities have been going around to check on business premises.

“They are ensuring that the people fully comply with the MCO. And with the announcement that the military may be roped in, I am sure the level of compliance will further improve,” he said.

On another matter, Chow said he will be in Putrajaya later to attend a special emergency meeting on the MCO and Covid-19 pandemic.

Chow said that he would ask whether factories are allowed to continue to operate as the state has many multinational production plants operating here.

“The manufacturing sector is an important part of the state. Without clear details, people will continue to be confused,” he added.

He will also urge the federal government to ensure sufficient supply of medication in the state’s hospitals and clinics.

Chow said he will also seek the help of the federal authorities to address the acute shortage of surgical masks, thermometers and hand sanitisers in the state.

“We will ask the federal government to provide us with the surplus stock so that we can distribute them to sectors in need of them.”