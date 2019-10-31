Penang named Malaysia’s biggest exporter in Q2: Matrade

GEORGE TOWN: Penang was Malaysia’s biggest exporter of goods with an export value of RM69 billion in value in the second quarter of 2019, followed by Johor (RM64 billion) and Selangor (RM62 billion), according to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade).

Its deputy chief executive officer, Sharimahton Mat Saleh said Penang’s export value was achieved mainly through the Penang Port and Penang International Airport.

“We are not able to ascertain whether the amount was contributed by companies in the northern states (outside of Penang) as only a small number of companies in Penang are registered with Matrade — only 7.3% or 1,762 companies,” she told reporters after officiating the Penang Export Day Seminar here today.

The seminar was participated by 300 companies, particularly small and medium enterprises, from the northern region.

Meanwhile, Penang Domestic and International Trade, Entrepreneur Development and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain said in line with Penang’s achievement in the export sector, the state is studying the feasibility of making Penang a regional trading hub.

“Penang has the advantage in terms of location, we want to maximise our strategic location. To be a regional trading hub, the port and airport need to be efficient and expanded,” she said. — Bernama