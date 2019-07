GEORGE TOWN: Penang will need about RM75 million to replace all its street lights from the current high-pressure sodium vapour (HPSV)-type to light emitting diode (LED), state Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman, Jagdeep Singh Deo, said today.

He said to date, the state had received RM33 million from Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) to carry out the replacement works for the street lights in the state’s island side and additional allocation had been requested to carry out similar work on the mainland.

“It is estimated that the overall replacement cost for the public lighting is around RM40 million for the island and RM35 million for the mainland side,” he told a press conference here.

Jagdeep said the state aimed to replace some 34,104 HPSV street lights on the island and 71,709 on the mainland to LED street lights by 2023.

“At the moment, half of the number of street lights on the island had been upgraded to LED and about 2,193 units had been converted on the mainland,” he added. — Bernama