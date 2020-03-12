Penang NGO urges cabinet to review PTMP, PDP

GEORGE TOWN: Citizen’s Awareness Chant Group (CHANT) has urged the new Cabinet to review the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) and its Project Delivery Partner (PDP) arrangements.

CHANT adviser Yan Lee hoped the review would able to cut down some expenditure for the RM46 billion mega project, which involves the construction of an undersea tunnel connecting the island to the mainland, highways, light rail transit (LRT), monorail and a bus network on the island and Seberang Perai.

“Our former finance minister (Lim Guan Eng) has cancelled the PDP contract for the Sarawak’s Pan Borneo Highway project, which billions of ringgits have been saved.

“(Hence,) I would like to request to our new Cabinet if the PTMP as well as the PDP can be reviewed and hopefully we can save billions of ringgits as well,” he said in a press conference, here today.

He stressed that the review was not to request the termination of PTMP, but to minimise the cost as well as to find possible alternatives that would benefit the country.

He also suggested that the autonomous rail transit (ART) or the bus rapid transit (BRT) system could provide cheaper alternative for the LRT, as proposed in the PTMP.

“We do not need such a big transport master plan for a population of around 800,000 in the Penang island,“ he added. - Bernama