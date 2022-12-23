Penang not organising New Year’s eve celebration

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will not organise any events to celebrate New Year’s eve on Dec 31.

“We have not organised a New Year celebration for a long time and this time also there is no New Year countdown celebration organised by the state government, said Chow (pix).

“I am not sure if there is any private sector that will organise (New Year celebrations) on a small scale but usually, on a smaller scale, in shopping malls. But I leave it to them to decide,“ he told reporters here today.

On a separate matter, Chow said the state government has agreed to send aid to flood-hit Kelantan and Terengganu soon. However, the state is yet to send any form of aid, either in kind or in cash, to the states.

“We have discussed this in the Penang Exco meeting on Wednesday. In principle, we agreed to channel aid, but we have not yet determined the amount and form of aid,” he added. - Bernama