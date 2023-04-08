Penang PAS to meet grassroots members over Dominic Lau's candidacy issue

BUTTERWORTH: Penang PAS will meet grassroots members over Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau’s (pix) candidacy in Bayan Lepas in the state elections.

State PAS Commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff said the discussion is aimed at clearing the air over the issue and resolving problems in an amicable manner.

“We are always looking for solutions over this matter... the PAS machinery will help Lau in his campaign. This is the directive from the party leadership and we will back all candidates fielded,” he told Bernama here today.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, in a statement here today, urged party members and supporters to accept Lau’s candidacy with an open heart.

Takiyuddin said the decision to field Lau there was reached with the agreement of the top party leadership after meeting all the requirements needed.

Prior to this state PAS members had expressed dissatisfaction with PN’s decision to field Lau in the Malay-majority seat.

Lau is in a straight fight with Pakatan Harapan’s Azrul Mahathir Aziz, who is also Penang Amanah vice-chairman and the incumbent assemblyman, in the state election. -Bernama