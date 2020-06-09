Penang PAS Youth lodges report against former minister, ex-AG

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang PAS Youth today lodged a report at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against a former minister and former Attorney-General (AG) over alleged abuse of power when they were in the government.

Its deputy chief Abdul Razib Abdul Rahim said the report was made following the release of a letter dated June 14, 2019 on social media and a recent news portal alleging the former minister’s application to release a bank account of an individual detained by the MACC.

“The letter, in fifth paragraph, stated that based on the application, the former AG had directed the MACC to lift the freeze on all accounts of the individual involved.

“Therefore, I request an investigation and action taken against them under the MACC Act 2009 or any existing laws,“ he told reporters before lodging the report.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director Lim Bee Kean when contacted, confirmed receiving the report. - Bernama