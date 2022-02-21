Penang, Perak to meet on March 1 over raw water issue

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang and Perak governments will hold a meeting on March 1, to discuss the transfer of raw water from Sungai Perak, under the proposed Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme (SPRWTS).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang had drawn up a water contingency plan and a study had been conducted as early as 2009 to find alternative water sources by 2025.

He added that the study has identified Sungai Perak as an alternative raw water resource and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources was also aware of the matter.

“The discussion should have been held last week but due to COVID-19 cases, the discussion was postponed to March 1 and will be held in Perak,” he told reporters here today.

The SPRWTS project is mooted by the Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang (PBAPP) to utilise Penang’s second water source from Sungai Perak to meet future water demand needs for Penang and northern Perak until 2025.

In 2019, the Penang government and PBAPP planned to buy raw water from Sungai Perak but the then Perak Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, wanted to sell treated water.

The Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources was then considering the proposals submitted by both state governments to determine the best option that would offer mutual benefits including a third option, a ‘hybrid’, that combines the transfer of raw and treated water to Penang and Perak water supply infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Chow said he had not received any development from Kedah regarding the plan to appoint a panel of lawyers to manage the raw water charge claim against Penang.

“Thus far, nothing has been officially received in regard to the Kedah government’s demands and actions,” he said.

In January, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was reported to have appointed a panel of lawyers to prove the state government was very serious in the issue of raw water charges against Penang. - Bernama