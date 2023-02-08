Penang PH-BN launches Unity Manifesto

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) launched the Unity Manifesto with 16 main themes, focused on people’s welfare and socioeconomic status, tonight.

Penang DAP vice chairman Zairil Khir Johari said that the manifesto is the continuation of the state government’s policies and 15-year track record.

The manifesto offers the setting up of a state social development fund from the collection of healthcare fees from foreigners to benefit the needy and aims to attract high impact investments through the development of the Silicon Island project, slated to generate RM7 billion for the local economy during its construction period.

The manifesto also promises to develop a Meditech City in Batu Kawan and a GBS By The Sea project, RM1,000 in aid to every Muslim in the B40 category who is performing the haj, to start the construction of the Penang Light Rail Transit project and the Penang Hill cable car project, RM600 annual aid for e-hailing drivers and personal accident insurance for p-hailing riders; continuation of the annual RM600 assistance to taxi and school bus drivers; introducing the special rent housing scheme for youths and the unmarried; and free laptops for B40 students who further their studies.

“We will also provide living assistance payments to farmers and fishing net aid to fishermen, as well as introduce a one-off RM500 payment to newlyweds under the Mempelai Emas programme,” Zairil said.

The PH-BN alliance would also implement the construction of several major road projects in the state.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Penang BN chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir and PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar also attended the launch. - Bernama