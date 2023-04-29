Penang PH holds talks to discuss state seat allocations

BATU KAWAN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) held talks this evening to finalise seat allocations among PH component parties in the state for the upcoming state elections.

Its chairman Pinang Chow Kon Yeow said the meeting was held as preparation before the meeting with Barisan Nasional (BN) next week.

On Penang MCA chairman DAtuk Tan Teik Cheng’s statement wanting seat allocations between PH and BN in Penang to involve all BN component parties, Chow said that it should be dealt with by BN.

“Today’s meeting is only for PH, after that it will be with BN and UMNO,” he told reporters after attending the Batu Kawan parliamentary constituency and Bukit Tambun state constituency Aidilfitri Open House in Taman Tangling here today.

Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu did not dissolve their state assemblies in tandem with the 15th general election, but have been reported by media outlets to have reached a consensus that the appropriate time to dissolve their assemblies would be during the last two weeks of June. - Bernama