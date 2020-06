GEORGE TOWN: Another PKR assemblyman from Penang may face disciplinary action if it is proven that he has betrayed both his party and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Penang PKR liaison committee acting chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chick alleged that Zulkifli Ibrahim has joined hands with Dr Afif Bahardin who had earlier declared his desire to leave PKR.

Zulkifli is the state assemblyman for Sungai Acheh while Afif represents Seberang Jaya in the state legislature. Afif also served as state executive councillor until his resignation earlier this year.

Bakhtiar said he had received reports of “suspicious activities” by Zulkifli, adding that he (Zulkifli) had joined Afif in condemning PKR. Attempts to get a response from Zulkifli proved futile.

Bakhtiar said that in the current challenging economic times brought on by the Covid-19 crisis, “it is disheartening to note that there are elected representatives who are more preoccupied about themselves than the country”.

“There is even a photograph of them (Zulkifli and Afif) meeting with (Prime Minister Tan Sri) Muhyiddin Yassin. It clearly shows that they are no longer with PH,” he said.

Earlier, chief minister and Penang PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow told a media conference that the state would wait for a decision by PKR before deciding on the next course of action against the duo.

Afif and Zulkifli are expected to join Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s representatives Khalid Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Zolkifli Md Lazim in switching allegiance to Perikatan Nasional, the coalition that now holds power at the federal level.

Khalid is state assemblyman for Bertam and Zolkifli is the Teluk Bahang representative.

The duo had in March sworn to remain with PH but just two months later, they announced that they were switching sides “on a directive from the top”.